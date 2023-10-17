KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Leaders will gather next week for the grand opening of the Public Safety Complex, which will house Knoxville Police, Knoxville Fire, City Court operations and more.

The 200,000-square-foot facility has been under construction for more than three years at the former site of St. Mary’s Hospital near Fulton High School. Agencies and employees began moving offices and operations to the complex earlier this year.

Now, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, KPD Chief Paul Noel, KFD Chief Stan Sharp and other city leaders are expected to attend and speak. The Knoxville Fire Department Honor Guard, and the Fulton High School Band will also be a part of the ceremony.

The City of Knoxville says members of the community are invited to take part in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, explore first responder vehicles, and take guided tours of sections of the new facility. In addition, those in attendance will learn more about possible redevelopment on other sections of the former St. Mary’s campus.

Although KPD, KFD, E911 backup system, Pension System Offices and City Court operations have moved into the public safety complex, construction in other parts of the campus remains ongoing.

Much has been happening at the campus over the course of the last three years, with more planned in the future.

The city had said in early 2022 that new housing is envisioned on the north end of the campus, which the city had cleared to accommodate future private redevelopment with the “iconic” 1929 Building. On the south end of the campus, the city and Knox County jointly converted the 25,000-square-foot former St. Mary’s Ambulatory Surgery Center into a future urgent care and behavioral health facility.

Then in April 2022, city and county leaders cut the ribbon for the new Knoxville Center for Behavioral Health after a two-year development.

Former Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero announced initial plans for the Public Safety Complex in her April 27, 2018 State of the City budget address. City leaders had previously said the complex would open in 2022.