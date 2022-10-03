KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pellissippi State Community College will host hip-hop pioneer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Grandmaster Flash at an event free and open to the public later this week.

Grandmaster Flash will hold an audio and visual lecture and demonstration on Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Clayton Performing Arts Center on the college’s Hardin Valley Campus, located at 10915 Hardin Valley Road. The event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Using two turntables equipped with live cameras, he will showcase how he helped make scratching and quick mix theory a staple of hip-hop and modern DJ performances. He also will show classic footage of his extensive record collection and treat the audience to some rare break beats, according to a release from the college.

“Student Engagement and Leadership caters to all our students, and this event targets nontraditional students but also will teach our traditional students the history of what they know today,” SEAL Coordinator Delnita Evans said. “So much of their music today is sampled from those that laid the foundation. Why not host the pioneer of what we know, love and continue to use in music today? If it weren’t for Grandmaster Flash, our TikTok sound bites wouldn’t be a thing.”

Considered one of the founding fathers of the genre, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five became the first rap group to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

The group’s 1982 single, “The Message” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2012. The Grammy Hall of Fame recognizes recordings of lasting qualitative or historical significance that are at least 25 years old.