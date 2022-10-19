KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grant of almost $2 million given to Knox County will finally make a pedestrian bridge dedicated to Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss a reality.

The $1.9 million grant is a part of the state’s 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program. The Knox County Commission must approve the grant, and is expected to do so.

The bridge will allow people to cross Tazewell Pike between Gibbs High, Gibbs Elementary and Gibbs Middle schools. The bridge is expected to cost around $2.4 million overall but the county says they plan to cover what the grant does not.

Knauss, a Gibbs High School graduate, was one of 13 soldiers killed during the attack at the Kabul airport.

Design work has already begun and construction is planned for early to mid-2024 according to the Knox County Engineering & Public Works Department.

Plans for Gibbs Pedestrian Bridge (WATE)

Mock-up of what the Gibbs Pedestrian Bridge will look like (WATE)

Map showing where the Gibbs Pedestrian Bridge is planned to go (WATE)

Nov. 2021 Groundbreaking for Gibbs Pedestrian Bridge (WATE)

In fact, an unveiling of plans for the bridge in November 2021. Knauss’ mother attended this event and said that day she was proud that those who used the bridge would “remember there’s someone that paid a price for every step they take in a free country.”

“This bridge will be a visible reminder of the sacrifice Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss made so that we could enjoy the blessings of freedom and liberty,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. My hope is that when folks walk across or drive under this bridge, they will reflect upon Ryan’s life, selflessness, and heroism which is an example to us all.”