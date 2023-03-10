KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The city of Knoxville is working to provide at-risk students by creating networks of support through grants to community organizations.

During Knox County Schools’ spring break, 10 community organizations will provide jobs, activities and development opportunities for youth with the support of grant funding from the City’s Office of Community Safety.

The programs are meant to help teens who are at the highest risk of being victims of or committing violent crimes. The City Council approved $28,205.56 for the Spring Break Opportunity Youth Micro Grants Program grants.

The grant recipients are Drums Up Guns Down, Emerald Youth Foundation, Girl Talk, Inc., Muse Knoxville, My Daughter’s Journey, Real Talk, SEEED, and YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley.

This is the second time the city has offered this funding to help local organizations provide opportunities for students during Spring Break. In 2022, a total of 120 teens were served.

This funding is not the only way the city is working to give students a productive outlet. During Youth Violence Prevention Week, April 24-28, 11 community organizations will provide programming and activities. These programs are being supported by the $31,148.00 approved on March 7 for the 2023 Youth Violence Prevention Week Micro Grants Program.

Grant recipients included Thrive, You in the Mirror, Two Bikes, The Bottom, Drums Up Guns Down, Centro Hispano de East Tennessee, Canvas Can Do Miracles, My Daughter’s Journey, Karate Five Association, The Edge Foundation, and YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley.

The Community Safety Department, established in August 2021, leads violence-interruption strategies, and coordinates safety innovation and collaboration among City departments. Their next grant opportunity is the Summer Opportunity Youth Grants Program and Community Empowerment grants. To learn more, visit the city’s website.