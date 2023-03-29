KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man has been detained after gunshots were fired at a gas station in West Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Erland said officers responded to BreadBox on Middlebrook Pike after reports of shots being fired.

In the preliminary report, two people were engaged in a physical altercation inside the store when one person pulled out a gun and fired one shot.

Erland said there are no gunshot victims. One armed male has been detained.

Bearden Middle School was temporarily placed on lockdown earlier today. The lockdown has since been lifted.

“There are no known ongoing safety threats in the area,” according to Erland.