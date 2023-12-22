HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — A candlelight vigil was held on Friday in memory of a 23-year-old East Tennessee man who was shot and killed one year ago.

Tristan Smith was attempting to stop a shoplifter while working at the Rural King on Norris Freeway when he was shot and killed behind the store. Dozens gathered at that spot to commemorate his life.

Tristan Smith

His mother, Sandy Smith Remington, was blown away by the turnout.

“To see the love and the support from everybody is truly amazing,” Remington said. “And it touches my heart that he was very much loved, still is. Very missed, and just what a huge impact he did make.”

Several people, including Halls graduate Shon Seivers, spoke at the gathering. Seivers is the inaugural recipient of the Tristan Smith Memorial Scholarship for theatre students.

Seivers said that while he did not initially want to submit an essay for consideration, he decided to give it his all.

“Everything I do and I believe everything Tristan does, you do it with a mindset that you do it to the fullest,” Seivers said. “And so despite the way I took the scholarship essay, I think it’s important to come at everything with vigor, with tenacity and integrity.”

A big Spiderman fan, Seivers wrote his essay about heroes in real life. This struck a chord with Remington, who said that Tristan shared the same passion for comic book superheroes.

“When I read it, it spoke Tristan to me all throughout the essay,” Remington said.

As candles were lit and flowers were placed at the exact spot where Tristan died, Remington said that she can only hope that her son’s willingness to help others will inspire generations to come.

“Tristan is living on through us even though he’s not here,” Remington said. “And hopefully that will spark people to want to be a light for others and then just let it grow.”