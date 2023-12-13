HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — Halls Middle School had an early dismissal on Wednesday due to a sewage backup in one of its bathrooms that occurred late in the morning.

According to a spokesperson for Knox County Schools, students dismissed at 1 p.m. The backup extended to the adjacent hallway.

Maintenance was able to resolve the issue. However, the affected areas needed to be sanitized according to the spokesperson. As a result, the decision was made to dismiss school early.

This is the second time this week that an issue led to a Knox County school being interrupted. On Monday, Amherst Elementary was evacuated due to an odor detected inside the building.