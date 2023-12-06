KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A baseball coach at Hardin Valley Academy has been placed on paid leave, a Knox County Schools spokesperson announced Wednesday.

Tyler Roach, a teacher and baseball coach at Hardin Valley Academy, has been on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation.

“Because this investigation is continuing, we are unable to comment further at this time,” the KCS spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The nature of the investigation was not immediately made available. We’ll continue to update this story as more details become available.