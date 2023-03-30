KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hardin Valley Academy dismissed early Thursday as a precaution after a gas valve at the school was left running overnight.

Hardin Valley Academy was evacuated and dismissed at 1 p.m. after a Knox County School spokesperson said a gas valve was left running in one of the science labs overnight, resulting in a strong smell in the hallways.

The air was tested and no trace of gas was detected, the spokesperson said.

Class continued as normal for most of the day with fans running and doors open in an effort to ventilate the area. Two classes were relocated to the library.

