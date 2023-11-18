KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) — November 18th is National Adoption Day dedicated to spreading awareness about adoption, and the Harmony Family Center did their part to join the campaign.

“This is an opportunity for us to celebrate all of the families that have been formed through adoption and also to help people be more aware of the fact that currently In Tennessee there are over 400 children who are in need of a forever home,” said Nicole Coning, CEO of Harmony Family Center.

This year, Harmony has helped facilitate over 300 adoptions for youth in foster care, and 2,300 since their founding in 1996.

“That’s just so exciting to think of all the families that we’ve been able to come along side and help grow their families through adoption,” said Coning.

Harmony’s mission is to create opportunities for healing and growth, stating they have the most comprehensive state-wide pre- and post-adoption program in the country.

They also believe that it takes a village to raise a child, and even if you are not an adoptive parent, to support families who are.

“As many people that can come around that child or youth and really speak life into them and be a good example, role model and bottom line, showing some love,” said Coning.

With them being a non-profit organization, they also wanted to thank the people who support what they do.

“We are so grateful for financial support that allows us to impact more people so they can truly live their best lives,” said Coning.

The whole month of November is dedicated to adoption awareness. Anyone interested in getting involved can visit the Harmony Facebook page or their website.