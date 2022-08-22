FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville bar owner wants to make things right by staying in business, but the city has taken away his beer permit for 10 years.

Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill on Tazewell Pike has seen its fair share of trouble. In April, two people were shot and killed in the parking lot.

Police said it appeared to result from a clash between biker gangs.

Knox County 9-1-1 received 76 calls for Hatmaker’s from July 2020 to June 2022. Then the Tennesee Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended Hatmaker’s liquor license for 17 days in May and put the bar on probation for a year.

The bar paid a $1500 fine because of that judgment.

The owner, Jason Hatmaker, said that all of this controversy has affected his bottom line. “We are trying to move forward, through all this, and be better every day.”

Hatmaker has owned Hatmaker’s Bar And Grill for about four years.

“Some of it’s been hectic. We’ve had some issues that’ve come down here. Like I said, we’ve supposed we’ve had all these calls that have been placed on me. Which, if you look at the records, anybody can look up 911 calls, there’s been 34 this year reported supposedly, but when you look at the breakdown of it, there’s really only nine when you have so many for one instance. Ten for one instance, four for another instance, and a lot of defaults that’ve never happened,” he said.

Hatmaker added that he’s put extra security cameras around the bar, along with signs to discourage gangs from coming near the business but that didn’t stop the city from taking his beer license.

Although the bar still has its liquor license, employees say all the controversy, including the April shooting in the parking lot, has affected their bottom line.

“Over the last year since all this has begun, we have not been talked about in the best manner and I don’t feel like we have caused those things. We were not involved in the shooting in any way shape or form,” Hatmaker’s Bartender Lacey Harness said.

Harness was working at the bar the night of the shooting.

“It was scary for me and everyone here. I actually had a very busy night that night. There were probably about 40 to 50 people in my building. My patio was full. I had about 20 to 25 people on my patio,” she said.

She added she hopes to shed a different light on the bar she’s worked for, for four years. “We are extremely saddened by what happened that day, if I could have done anything to prevent or change what happened, I would.”

The owner is trying to get his beer license back. He has another hearing but doesn’t know the date.

Employees also said that they have become more vigilant about what goes on, not only on their patio but also what’s going on in the parking lot in an effort to keep their customers safe.