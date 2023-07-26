KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Health Department officials are taking action after mosquitoes in the Inskip neighborhood tested positive for the West Nile Virus. People are also encouraged to take extra precautions to make sure they don’t get bitten.

Cases of West Nile Virus do occur in the United States, but very few get severely sick from it.

“Most people don’t have symptoms,” Dr. Corinne Tandy, an epidemiologist with the health department said. “8 out of 10 people that may be bitten by a mosquito that gives them West Nile won’t experience any symptoms at all. However, about 1 in 5 can get kind of a flu-like illness. There might be a little bit of fever, a little head ache, joint pain, fatigue but nothing more serious.”

Even though it is unlikely to become severely ill, those older than 60 or with underlying medical conditions are more at risk. Knoxville has had to spray for mosquitoes before after mosquitos tested positive for the virus, but the city has not had a recent positive human case.

“I don’t recall the last time we had a West Nile mosquito test positive. I can share we haven’t had a case of West Nile Virus in a person,” Dr. Tandy said.

The mosquitoes were found in the Inskip Neighborhood and the health department will be spraying the area Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Friday to kill the infected mosquitoes.

Click here for a full list of streets that will be sprayed. Click here for a map showing the affected area.

These spraying efforts will be a one-time event unless another confirmed West Nile Virus test comes back from the lab. It’s still important to try and prevent mosquito bites before they happen.

“We want to put on our bug spray and maybe have long sleeves and long pants, especially if you know that you’re going to be outside for a long period of time where there might be mosquitoes,” Dr. Tandy said. “For West Nile in particular, limiting that night and morning mosquitoes rather than the day time biter.”

As of now there are no cases of West Nile Virus in people or other animals in that area. While Thursday’s spraying is going on, people are asked to stay inside and keep their pets either in the backyard or in the house.

Recommendations to reduce the risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases from The Knox County Health Department can be found at knoxcounty.org/health/mosquitoes.