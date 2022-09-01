KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time again for the Labor Day Sunflower Project. The project started in 2007 and returned in 2021 after a four-year gap.

An 18 by 18-foot chain link fence will be set up in the Knoxville Botanical Gardens and Arboretum. Everyone is encouraged to bring sunflowers and sunflower seed heads to be weaved into the fence, creating a sunny piece of art. Each sunflower is meant to represent one person’s work or effort for the year.

For those who want to participate, cut your sunflower stems at least 18 inches long so they can be easily woven into the fence. Flowers will be accepted at the Knoxville Botanical Gardens on Sept. 5, 9 a,m. to 1 p.m. During the event, there will also be live music by Thrift Store Scores.

The project will be displayed for around two weeks after Sept. 5. Then the seeds collected from the sunflowers will be cultivated and used for the next year’s project.

The project is organized through the Native Plant Rescue Squad. This is a nonprofit which works to restore the native flora of East Tennessee.

To find out more about the project, visit their Facebook page.