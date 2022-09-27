KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville family is now making funeral arrangements after 23-year-old Quinton Fields was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street Sunday morning.

Michelle Lawson spoke to her son minutes before the incident. She’s grateful for those final moments but now she has to continue on without her child.

“I know we need to talk more but just know that will change. I love you to the moon and back,” Lawson said, reading a card her son wrote her. “The moon and back were my things. I love you to the moon and back, that was my thing for him.”

Fields wrote those words in a mother’s day card that he gave Michelle Lawson just a few months ago. He was working on that promise and called her just moments before he died.

“I got a phone call,” she explained. “It was probably about, it was exactly at 12:22 and I answered the phone, and he was like mommy, what are you doing, I said, I’m laying down in bed, he said, I’ll let you go. And then I said, Nah what are you doing? He said, I’m up to no good, I said no you’re not, he said, I know, I’m just chilling, chilling.”

Fields was out celebrating the Vols’ victory like many others that night. However, the celebrations ended in tragedy for Fields who was struck and killed by a car.

“I don’t really know what happened, and that’s what hurts the most,” his mom said holding back tears.

Fields had two daughters, a 6-year-old and a one-year-old.

“The thing he loved most was his babies,” Lawson said.

Now the two have to grow up without their dad. Lawson said she spoke to the children’s mom who said, “her mom told her, and she said, ‘no, no, daddy will be home.’ And she told them about the funeral and she said ‘I’m not going to a funeral because it’s not real. My daddy will be home.'”

Lawson said she’s grateful her son was working on his promise to speak to his mom more and for that phone call.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without him. I don’t, I don’t know.”

Lawson said her son didn’t have life insurance. They’ve started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs.

KPD said the driver remained on the scene and was questioned by KPD crash reconstruction investigators. No charges have been filed at this time.