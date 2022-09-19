POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested and charged after ramming his car into a local business Saturday, Aug. 27 on Emory Road in Powell.

According to the report, a video camera showed Isaiah Thurman driving a silver Sedan with a missing bumper into the parking lot of Dalton Collision on 718 Emory Road around 10:11 a.m. Then Thurman reportedly drove his car into the closed door of the business.

He was reported to have left the scene but his tag was not visible during the time of the incident.

Thurman came back to the business around 11:48 a.m. and went inside. According to the report, he took out a Subway sandwich and spit on it. Then he said, “Tell Jerry, here’s his f****** sandwich,” and then threw the sandwich at the receptionist according to officers.

According to the report, the victim followed Thurman’s car. Officers stopped Thurman at the Weigle’s gas station on Emory Road near I-75.

Thurman was interviewed and officers reported that he confessed to crashing into the door and spitting into the sandwich.

Thurman claimed that he worked for Dalton in 2004 and was upset with him. The victim estimated about $16,000 will be needed to fix the door. Officers did not issue a citation because the offense is a felony.