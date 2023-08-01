KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A national organization spent a week in Knoxville teaching a young group of women how to manage and lead through disasters.

The Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management (I-DIEM) is helping young women explore careers that may be new to them.

“The possibilities are endless! It could be everything from insurance to police to fire to the medical industry to animal rescue to animal shelters. I mean there is a litany of opportunities and jobs for the young ladies,” said Asst. Prof. Donna Trogdon, program coordinator for Criminal Justice at Pellissippi State Community College.

The Knoxville Fire Department visited the group of 16- to 22-year-olds to demonstrate equipment and answer questions, but careers in emergency management go beyond firefighters, law enforcement and EMTs. The campers also spent a day shadowing some of the women leading the Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency.

“They are going to be able to be put in the position as an emergency manager to go through a training iteration and then an actual exercise to see what the day-to-day operations would look like when they are working in this field,” said Trogdon.

Trogdon applied to host the HERricane Program at Pellissippi State.

She and her colleagues agreed it was important to host the free camp on the Magnolia Avenue Campus.

“We’re also looking to do some more work, some more initiative in the area of diversity and inclusion and equity. It’s really important for us to reach out to young women, especially from the emergency management perspective and give the students those opportunities,” said Dean Stella Bridgemen, at the Magnolia Avenue Campus.

According to I-DIEM, women make up 50% of public sector jobs, but only 20% of leadership positions.

A program analyst with the organization says she hopes the HERricane Program gives these young women the skills to close the gap.

“I hope that they walk away with a little bit more confidence about themselves first and foremost because that can just help them in any career and just feeling empowered to go out and take on the world,” said Mia Sanati, an I-DIEM Program Analyst.

This is the first time I-DIEM has hosted the HERricane Program in Knoxville. In years past, I-DIEM visited Philadelphia, New York City and Los Angeles.