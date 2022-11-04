KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)– The Knox County Health Department has an urgent message to the community after what they are calling “unusually high overdose activity” in the first two days of November.

Erin Read is the Division Director of Substance Misuse Response for the Knox County Health Department. “During a 48-hour period between November 1-3, we saw 32 non-fatal overdoses in Knox County,” Read said.

Those with the Knox County Health Department say the majority of these overdoses pertained to heroin, though it’s suspected that fentanyl was involved in nearly all of these cases.

“Fentanyl and its analogs are one of the most dangerous compounds in the drug supply,” Read said.

When an overdose is suspected, the actions first responders take can be the difference between life and death.

“Our job is to go out and stabilize a patient prior to transport to an ambulance,” Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said.

Those with the Knoxville Fire Department are trained in properly administering Narcan. On average, they run around 6 or 7 overdose calls a day.

“Somewhere between 185 and 200 a month depending on what month we’re seeing for overdose calls,” Wilbanks said.

Four days into November, they’ve already seen 31 calls for overdoses inside city limits.

“We want the community to know that this is endemic across the entire country, not just here in Knoxville,” Wilbanks added.

This uptick here in Knox County has first responders and the health department on high alert.

“If you have friends, families, or neighbors who you think might be at risk for overdose, check in on them,” Read said. “For people who are using illicit drugs, keep naloxone on hand.”

Those who are at risk for overdoses can get free naloxone by reaching out to the Metro Drug Coalition at 865-588-5550.