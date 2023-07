KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An old home under renovations was on fire in Knox County on Monday, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Firefighters responded to a house fire around 6:15 p.m. on the 8000 block of Ridgeview Drive in the Gibbs community. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire from the back porch.

The home suffered significant damage. No injuries were reported.

The house was reported to have been built in 1899, according to Rural Metro Fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.