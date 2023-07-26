POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known plane-shaped structure will be renovated for people to be able to stay inside overnight in East Tennessee.

In Powell, the old Airplane Filling Station still stands on Clinton Highway. After a barber moved his business from a previous location, the CEO of Realty Executives of East Tennessee Justin Bailey bought the building and plans to turn it into an Airbnb.

Bailey told WATE he’s planning to preserve the history of the old airplane station by keeping the exterior the same. The inside will be renovated to feel more comfortable for anyone interested in staying at the airplane-shaped building.

The renovations will include a bed, shower and kitchenette area.

The Old Airplane Filling Station was built in 1930 by Henry and Elmer Nickle. The station was originally used to fill small aircraft tanks until the 1960s. Throughout the years, it has been a produce stand, a bait and tackle store, and a barbershop.

Contractors will start working on the transformation next week. Bailey says he hopes to have the building available to rent by the first University of Tennessee home game in September.