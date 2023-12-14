KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With a request to rezone a piece of property between Governor John Sevier Highway and Thorn Grove Pike, the Historic Ramsey House could have new neighbors. The request would switch the property from historic and agricultural to general business.

Those who maintain the Ramsey House and teach about the areas history oppose the move. Members with the house went before the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission Thursday to voice their concerns over the proposal of removing the historic zoning designation for a small swath of land adjacent to their property.

“We were hoping to prevent the development, further development along John Sevier Highway,” Historic Ramsey House Board President Jan Dickens said. “Currently we have trees that provide a sound buffer and insulate our historic site so that we can carry out activities without the noise of cars and 18-wheelers going down the highway.”

The Planning Commission initially voted 9-3 against a plan that would leave the historic zoning in place. They later voted 9-3 for the original plan of general business and doing away with the historic zoning designation for 2.5 acres. Dickens expressed her disappointment in their decision.

“I’m dismayed,” Dickens said. “I hate that because of economic development, we no longer have that refuge where we can have our students there to use their imaginations and go back in time. It’s really hard to do that with all the noise from the highway.”

The people with the Ramsey House were hopeful to keep the historic zoning designation in place to help preserve the Ramsey House property.

“Even though the land is no longer ours, we still want to preserve the atmosphere and the environment that is so important to the experience at the Ramsey House,” Dickens said.

The property is currently owned by KME Development. It is not known at this time what type of business will be put there.

Ramsey House was built in 1797 by Knoxville’s first builder, Thomas Hope, for Francis Alexander Ramsey. The 101.5-acre site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.