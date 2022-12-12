KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new report on homelessness in Knox County is expected this afternoon from the Knox County Community Development.

The public is invited to attend the Knox County Commission meeting at 4 p.m. in the main assembly room of the City-County Building at 400 Main Street in Knoxville.

In May, Knoxville’s annual point-in-time count found a 50% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness when compared with data collected in 2021. See the reports.

The increase in the homeless population has strained resources. In June, the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries CEO Burt Rosen said new ideas are needed.

“There are things we may be doing that are counterproductive to things we really want to see happen, and the idea is not just to move homelessness from the downtown area out into some other areas,” Rosen said in June. “The real idea is to figure out how, as a community, we can continue to reduce the number of people living on the streets. And it’s not just affordable housing — it’s more rapid access to mental health services, more rapid access to medical services, and so on and so forth.”

In July, Knoxville leaders met for a roundtable discussion hosted by Mayor Indya Kincannon. Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel told the group that he “firmly believes that homelessness is not a police issue,” but that his department will support leadership decisions “as much as possible.”

A new law went into effect on July 1, making camping on public property a felony in Tennessee. Many argue the law directly targets the homeless population.

Meanwhile, the city’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Department was awarded a $4 million grant in September from the U.S. Department of Housing Development as part of the American Rescue Plan to help reduce homelessness and increase housing stability. Read the city’s plan.

Monday’s meeting is expected to last about an hour. WATE 6 will bring you news from the meeting.