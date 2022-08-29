KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A nonprofit based in Powell is holding an event to help raise funds and awareness for the fight against human trafficking in Tennessee.

On Thursday, September 15, Street Hope TN will hold its fifth annual fundraising diner “Hope Will Rise,” at the Knoxville Convention Center. During the event, Street Hope TN plans to share more about domestic minor sex trafficking in the state.

According to the TBI, a child is sold for sex in the US every two minutes and every county in Tennessee has reported cases of human trafficking. The TBI adds that the average age of a child sold is 13.

“This is everyone’s problem. Any child can be targeted, regardless of social or economic background – even in Tennessee. We are calling on the entire community to join us in the fight,” said Street Hope TN Executive Director, Devin Payne.

Earlier this year, Street Hope TN opened Garland Oaks, which offers help for child survivors of sex trafficking. According to the nonprofit, this is one of the first safe homes of its kind in Tennessee.

For the event, tickets are $50 each or $500 for a table of ten and must be purchased by September 11th at streethopetn.org/hope-will-rise.