KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire caused a home to collapse in Knox County Tuesday night, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Firefighters responded to the family structure fire on the 3000 block of Howell Road around 7 p.m. According to Rural Metro, a single-story, ranch-style home was engulfed by flames causing it to collapse.

There was a perimeter to protect nearby structures.

The residents were able to escape the fire without any injuries, according to Rural Metro. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

“Additionally, we would like to thank the Blaine Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance in fighting this remote fire. Water resources were limited, and we are grateful for their help,” Rural Metro wrote on Facebook.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Knox County Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Unit.