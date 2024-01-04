KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire at the intersection of Jefferson Ave and North Harrison Street in East Knoxville.

The fire has now been extinguished. KFD is investigating the scene and conducting overhauls.

The fire was first reported by KFD around 1:57 p.m. According to the KFD, as dispatch was receiving the call for the structure fire, an unknown passerby stopped at the home and let two people inside know that the home was on fire, and made sure that everyone was out of the home before leaving.

“If not for this unknown person stopping and alerting the occupants to the fact that their home was on fire, they could’ve been significantly injured or killed. The occupants of the home were watching TV at the time of the fire and did not know their home was being consumed by fire,” KFD said.

Knoxville Fire said the occupants of the home did not know the house was on fire because the bulk of the fire was in the attic and there was no smoke or any indication of a fire in the living areas of the home. The home has smoke detectors, but KFD said they would not have sounded because there was no smoke in the lower portion of the building.

After the fire was reported, a nearby KFD unit responded and began battling the flames, but they were not able to put out the fire before other units arrived because the bulk of the fire was in the attic. Crews reported that the bulk of the fire was out at 2:09 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The home suffered extensive damage to the attic space and front porch, and a home next door also suffered minor fire damage from the heat of the flames.

Knoxville Fire Department investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Previously, KFD has shared with WATE that working smoke alarms can save lives. It has established the Smoke Alarm Program, which offers free smoke alarms and replacement batteries to residents of single-family homes who are unable to afford them or who are unable to carry out these tasks safely.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.