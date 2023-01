KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A house fire is under investigation in North Knox County.

Rural Metro fire crews responded to Jenkins Lane around 3 a.m. Monday for a possible brush pile on fire. When crews arrived, they found a home engulfed by flames.

Additional crews were dispatched to help get the fire under control.

We’re told no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.