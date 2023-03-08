KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County home is currently on fire with “confirmed victims” on Wednesday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County.

Rural Metro Fire posted to social media after 10:30 p.m. about a home on the 4100 block of E. Governor John Sevier Highway being on fire. According to Knox County Sheriff’s Office, patrol units and fire investigators are also on the scene.

KCSO confirmed that the house fire caused injuries.

They are asking the public to avoid the area.

WATE is working to get more information on the house fire.