KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that left a Park City home a total loss on Saturday.

KFD was dispatched to the home on the 2800 block of Selma Avenue at 3:20 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home on fire, but hidden in a large amount of brush and overgrowth, Knoxville Fire Department said. Crews had difficulty accessing the property from Selma Avenue and Wilson Avenue but were able to use Superior Alley.

By the time crews reached the home, it was fully involved. The firefighters battled the flames and were able to get the first under control by 3:48 p.m., but the home was a total loss.

(Knoxville Fire Department)

(Knoxville Fire Department)

(Knoxville Fire Department)

(Knoxville Fire Department)

Knoxville Fire Department said the owner was not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

KFD Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.