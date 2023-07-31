KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been arrested Monday during a house fire investigation in North Knox County, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Sidney David Whitsell, 40, of Knoxville, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated arson in connection to the fire on Chestnut Ridge Road, KCSO said. Authorities originally arrested and charged Whitsell with public intoxication.

According to the arrest report, someone called accusing him of standing in a yard and holding a knife. When authorities arrived, they found Whitsell on the walkway near the house saying, “they were chasing after me,” and “they were trying to kill me.” Authorities reportedly found the knife 10 feet away from him.

In the report, deputies said Whitsell had been intoxicated and possibly could be a danger to himself.

After further investigation, authorities believe he was involved in the house fire.

Crews responded to the scene of a working house fire around 4:32 a.m. with Rural Metro saying on social media that the road “will be closed for an extended period to allow fire crews to work.”

The house fire was on the 9900 block of Chestnut Ridge Road. According to Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell, two people had been in the house at the time of the fire.

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

When crews arrived, they found the house completely engulfed in flames.

Bagwell said the biggest factor that hampered their fire response was the lack of nearby fire hydrants, so water had to be shuttled to the scene. Water tankers from Anderson County also responded to the scene.

KCSO responded to the scene and found one of the occupants down the street. However, the second occupant, an unidentified woman, was unaccounted for.

“Efforts are underway to thoroughly search the structure for the person, and KCSO is attempting to locate it as well,” Rural Metro said in a news release.

During the search, she was found safe Monday afternoon, according to Rural Metro.

Rural Metro thanked Anderson County volunteer fire departments for their assistance in bringing in water tankers to assist.

No fire department injuries were reported. However, the house is said to be a “total loss.”

The Fire Investigation Unit will be handling the investigation.