KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The possibility for optional toll lanes in Tennessee is one step closer to becoming a reality. The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced its 10-year project plan Monday and one of the areas where ‘Choice Lanes’ could end up is right here in Knoxville.

It’s no secret that interstate congestion plagues Knox County. TDOT revealed that Knoxville could potentially get a ‘Choice Lane’ between downtown and the I-40/I-75 split to help alleviate traffic woes.

What exactly are ‘Choice Lanes?’

“Choice lanes are exactly what the name suggests, that folks are going to have the choice to either drive on existing roads or they can pay a fee to use certain other parts of the roadway,” TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said.

He added that these ‘Choice Lanes’ will mean current roads will need to be widened.

“One of the things to stress here, these are additional lanes to the current transportation network,” Nagi said. “They will not be taking a lane away that currently exists. People have the choice if they want to use these lanes or not.”

For now, the ‘Choice Lanes’ are still far from being built as research continues on the viability and where the money will come from.

“We will look and see what the best way to utilize public funds would be. If it’s financially sound to put in ‘choice lanes’ in parts of that area that’s something that we will do,” Nagi said. “That’s something we are continuing to research.”

TDOT released their congestion study prior to the press conference showing some areas along I-40 see afternoon traffic speeds hovering around 35 mph during rush hour.

View the complete 10-year Project Plan