KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin alongside the show’s first performance in Knoxville at the Tennessee Theatre.

There will be a limited number of tickets available for each performance for $10. The first lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27, and close at 12 p.m. Thursday, February 2 for tickets to February 7 – 12 performances. The next lottery will open at 10 a.m. Friday, February 3 and close at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9 for tickets to February 14 – 19 performances.

To enter, you need to download the official Hamilton app. Winners and non-winners will be notified between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners have two hours to claim their tickets. Each winner can only purchase up to two tickets and a person can only enter the lottery once. The tickets can be picked up at will call two hours before the performance with a valid photo ID.

Additionally, lottery participants must be 18 years old or older and have a valid photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets cannot be sold to transferred to another person.

Hamilton will be at the Tennessee Theatre from Feb. 7-19, 2023. Non-lottery tickets can be bought via Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Tennessee Theatre Box Office. However, at this time all of the performances are sold out.

Other shows coming to Knoxville for the 2022-23 Tennessee Theatre season include Dear Evan Hanson, Jesus Christ Superstar, Tootsie, Cats and Ain’t Too Proud. The season runs from November 2022 to July 2023.