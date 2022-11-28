KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Human remains were found in a vacant property on E. 5th Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Knoxville Police responded to the 2000 block of E. 5th Avenue after reports of human remains found inside a vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School. The remains were taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for further examination.

KPD investigators and Medical Examiner’s Office personnel responded to the scene for further investigation.

“There were no obvious signs or indications of foul play on scene,” Erland said.

The investigation is still ongoing.