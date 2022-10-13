KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of Vol fans flocked to downtown Knoxville Thursday night to be a part of the first-ever ‘Market Square Madness.’

Fans were treated to everything from lights, music, pep squads, and UT basketball.

“I’ve been coming to ball games since ’92,” said Dollie Merritt.

Long-time and new fans hope the Vols and Lady Vols will find even more success this year on the basketball court.

“Excited about basketball, great evening, beautiful weather,” Johnny Smith said. “Just super excited about basketball season.”

As players were announced and showcased their skills, some fans were remembering why they say ‘Go Big Orange.’

Jennifer Smith said, “The Tennessee, North Carolina game was the most memorable to me because I’m a huge fan of both so that one was a ton of fun. The atmosphere was just electric.”

Both teams start the new season with high expectations, The Lady Vols were ranked No. 4 in the June 14 edition of ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25” poll while the Vols came in at No. 12 in the men’s edition of the poll released on Aug. 23.

The Lady Vols season will begin on Oct. 28 with the men’s team to tip off on Nov. 8.