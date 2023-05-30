KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grace Christian Academy‘s search for a new head basketball girl’s coach is over with not just one hire, but two.

The school has welcomed Dominic James Wright and Angela Phillips Wright as its new head coaches. Angela Phillips Wright played college basketball at Kentucky and Indiana State. Dominic James Wright was one of the top players in Marquette basketball history before a decade-long professional career overseas.

The two were assistant coaches at Oak Ridge High School last season.

The couple is also the owners of “Jesus is Bigger than Basketball LLC,” a basketball development program that combines basketball drills with Christian character development.

“We believe that Jesus is bigger than basketball. And that belief shapes our approach to player development and drives our mission to change the culture of basketball,” said the Wright’s. “There is a solid foundation in place for the Lady Rams, and it is our job to build upon that and grow a winning culture for the program.”

This will mark the first time in the school’s 24-year history they will have official co-coaches for their girls’ basketball program.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring such experienced basketball players and spiritual leaders to Grace Christian Academy. The duo has an unrivaled work ethic, and it’s their passion to not only develop each player’s fundamental and advanced basketball skill sets but also to partner in a way that builds stronger families and stronger faith. They will lead our program with integrity, competitiveness, and intensity. This is an outstanding hire for the GCA community.” GCA Athletics Director, Marcus Dilligard stated.