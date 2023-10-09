KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a tentative schedule for I-640 lane closures this month as the multimillion-dollar reconstruction project continues.

Intermittent weekend lane closures to allow repair work on I-640 bridges over Rutledge Pike are tentatively scheduled for Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22 and Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29.

The schedule could change due to weather. More information on traffic impacts will be shared as the planned dates approach, TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said.

The latest phase of the project began in June 2022 to resurface and rehabilitate the roadway completed in 1982. Several bridges began to show significant potholing during winter of 2022, causing state officials to add new repair work to the project timeline.

The completion date has been extended to August 31, 2024. Contractors will return in the Spring of 2024 to complete the final surface paving and permanent striping.

Progress on the eastbound side was slowed earlier this year due to the road’s grade being higher than anticipated. A timeline on the TDOT website said that grade issues had been resolved by August 4.

On average, between 66,000 and 87,000 vehicles travel on the busy stretch each day. The speed limit has been reduced to 55 miles per hour for the duration of the project.