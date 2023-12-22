KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In November, the Ice Bears held a night honoring the men and women who serve our community and our country. They did a ‘teddy bear toss’ and those teddy bears are going to a good cause.

The Ice Bears reached out to the Knoxville Dream Center after the drop and organized a handout through a new partnership with Knox County Schools social workers. The Dream Center is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide good food, authentic faith, and opportunities for a brighter future to those most vulnerable in East Tennessee.

“We decided what would be great is could we give those teddy bears to the Knox County schools social workers so they can maybe help those families out a little bit more the children in those homes and so that’s how we wanna make an impact is really we kinda look out in the community and we see those who are already doing the work and helping those families – how can we assist them and make their job better,” said Ross Jones, Director of Operations for the Dream Center.

Ice Bears giving Knoxville Dream Center teddy bears (WATE)

This is the first time the Ice Bears have donated teddy bears to the Dream Center but the team has helped with serving the homeless through the center.

“[The Ice Bears] do so much work here in the community themselves. Obviously, it’s more than hockey to them. They’re impacting the community. The Ice Bears have come down and serve the homeless with us on Wednesday night that we’ve been doing for over 30 years and so they’ve assisted with us in that capacity as well,” said Jones.

To learn more about the Dream Center, visit knoxvilledreamcenter.org.