KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Ijams Nature Center will celebrate the reopening of the north side of River Trail and a new section of the River Boardwalk on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

A large section of River Trail washed away during flooding in February 2019, forcing its closure. The boardwalk remained open, but could be accessed only from the opposite side of the trail.

The Executive Director of the Ijams Nature Center explained what some of the rebuilding process entailed.

“It was really just a tiny bit of boardwalk, but then basically the entire bluff side came down, took that piece of boardwalk, and then created this space that had to be bridged,” said Parker. “We had to have an 80-foot span of boardwalk built to span that area that was just very unstable and so we had to create something.”

She said the process involved bringing a barge company in to drive really big posts into the ground. Parker said it was “quite the operation.”

She also spoke about some of the hurdles in the process.

“It has taken a while because of all the COVID delays and all the other things that go into it, as well as finding funding and all those things to get this replaced,” said Parker.

While planning was underway, Ijams staff and volunteers removed invasive species from the area to allow native species to repopulate. The Appalachian Mountain Bike Club also created a new section of trail farther from the river’s edge.

In June 2022, Knoxville Barge, Inc. drove pilings into the side of the cliff to provide support for a new section of the River Boardwalk to connect the trail and the existing boardwalk. Earthadelic then tackled the rest of the project, which involved construction on a cliff face and seamlessly marrying new construction to the existing boardwalk.

The City of Knoxville and an individual donor helped cover the cost of the project.

Those interested in attending Tuesday’s celebration will meet at the intersection of North Cove Trail and River Trail on the bluffs behind the Ijams Visitor Center.

The River Trail is only accessible by foot and the route includes significant inclines. The total length of the walk is about one mile.