KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alliance Brewing is unveiling a new beer inspired by Ijams Nature Center. The new pale ale will be unveiled during a Beer Release Party on the South Knoxville taproom’s patio at 1130 Sevier Avenue on May 22 from 4-6 p.m.

The Ijams Pale Ale will be on draft at Alliance and the Ijams beer garden at Mead’s Quarry. A portion of the beer’s sales will go to support the nature center’s mission of promoting environmental care by offering people an urban green space to enjoy and learn more about the outdoors.

“We’re thrilled to work with Alliance, a local craft brewery known for its innovative and flavorful beers,” Ijams Executive Director Amber Parker said. “This partnership showcases the special qualities of our nature-loving, maker city, and the skills and creativity of Alliance brewers.”

Alliance Head Brewer Adam Ingle says the Ijams Pale Ale is “a refreshing, crushable beer” that can be enjoyed while relaxing in the taproom or after a hike at Ijams.

Ijams is a nonprofit that relies on member and donor support to maintain the more than 318 acres of protected land managed by the nature center. The funding also allows Ijams to offer low-cost education programs. The nature center can be found at 2915 Island Home Avenue, three miles from downtown Knoxville. It’s grounds are open from 8 a.m. to dusk and it is free to enter.

“We developed this beer with outdoor enthusiasts in mind. It features a unique blend of hops and citrus notes that pay homage to summer on the trails at Ijams. We’re honored to work with Ijams on this new beer,” Ingle said. “Ijams is an important part of our community, and we’re proud to support its mission through this collaboration.”

Parker added, “We can’t wait to raise a glass of Ijams Pale Ale with everyone.”