KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville taxpayers have paid more than $100,000 for the city to search for a new police chief while avoiding open records laws, according to an independent report by the Beacon Center of Tennessee.

The Beacon Center published its 2023 Pork Report on Wednesday, which states that the City of Knoxville paid a third party $42,000 to conduct a search for a new police chief so that it could avoid a paper trail. Additionally, The Beacon also reported that the city spent another $67,000 in legal services to defend the move to avoid transparency.

“This is akin to asking your dog to eat your homework, just so you can say you don’t have it. Props to the mayor’s office for the creative workaround, but transparency shouldn’t be shrouded in secrecy, and luckily a judge agreed,” the report stated.

The Beacon also gave kudos to the private attorney who, while representing the city in court, admitted that “the whole scheme was done to intentionally skirt open records laws.”

This is not the first time that the City of Knoxville has been included in the Pork Report. Last year, the city made the list for their failed lawsuit against streaming services that sought to get the providers to pay fees to the city, similar to what cable companies are required to pay.

The Beacon, formerly known as the Tennessee Center for Policy Research, is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that provides empirical research on public policy issues in the Tennessee. Additionally, the center also seeks to provide timely free market solutions for those policy issues. For the City of Knoxville, the solution offered was:

“Governments should rethink their strategy and give open records laws the respect they deserve. An open and transparent government is not only the right thing, but it would seem to save a lot of time and taxpayer dime,” the report stated.

Other notable listing in the Pork Report included:

TWRA seizing 13 birds from a Nashville woman who provided bird experiences and conservation

The City of Jackson spending $4 million to buy an abandoned strip mall in hopes of building a convention center, however, the cost only covered the purchase of the land.

The Williamson County Commission and the City of Franklin offering In-N-Out nearly $2 million combined in tax dollars, despite the county being in debt, for the company to move their headquarters to Franklin.

According to the Beacon Center, the data included in the Pork Report came from state and local budgets, media reports, state audits, and independent research conducted by Beacon Center staff. The full 2023 is available on the Beacon Center’s website.