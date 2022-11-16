KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Teachers and administrators at one Knox County school were in for a big surprise when Office Depot gave them a shopping spree for some much needed supplies.

Principal Megan Blevins did not have a hard time keeping the secret from staff as they went on a surprise staff field trip.

“I was ecstatic. It could not have been given to a more deserving staff, a more hard-working staff that’s truly here for students, so it’s truly heartwarming to see their smiles and give back to them as well,” Blevins said.

When staff from Inskip Elementary arrived at the store Wednesday afternoon, one teacher said she thought maybe they were being given coupons, but instead, they were met with gift cards worth around $500 from Office Depot.

Office Depot gave the school a gift of $40,783 in school supplies as part of their partnership with Round It Up America, which gave back to school shoppers and business clients the opportunity to support Title I schools across the county.

Between July and September, Office Depot and Office Max clients raised nearly $2.2 million to benefit almost 70 schools nationwide, including Inskip Elementary. Teachers and administrators had the opportunity to participate in what Office Depot coined a “VIP shopping event” where they were able to get the supplies to support their student’s education.