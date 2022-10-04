KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An upcoming interchange project in Knoxville will allow two directions of traffic to cross the road by using a Diverging Diamond Interchange.

I-75 at State Route 131 near Emory Road will reconfigure from an existing diamond interchange to a DDI. A DDI is designed to allow two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the left side of the road, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation‘s website.

TDOT believes the new project will help to move high volumes of traffic through the intersection. Sidewalks will be incorporated into the design to allow the public to safely cross the intersection.

TDOT added the backage or access roads will also be constructed on the east side to allow motorists to turn left into the local businesses.

According to the TDOT website, the purpose of the project is to improve the capacity, safety and operations of the road.

TDOT provided a timeline for how the development and funding of the DDI. The project has four phases:

Planning and Environmental Preliminary Design Right-of-Way Appraisal and Acquisition Construction

TDOT stated on its website that the project is in the Preliminary Design phase. Funding for the ROW Appraisal and acquisition phase was included in year one of the three-year Multimodal Work Program.

Once the right-of-way and easements have been acquired, the project will be eligible to receive funding for construction.

For more information about the projects, visit tn.gov/tdot.