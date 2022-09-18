KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a shooting incident on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Knoxville Police said a man was injured after a shooting on the 2700 block of Wilson Avenue around 5 a.m. The man went to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in a personal vehicle.

However, the person was pronounced dead at the medical center.

Police are still investigating the scene.

