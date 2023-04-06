KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation into Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel has found no wrongdoing between him and another officer on the force.

This investigation comes as a result of a recent internal complaint filed against Noel.

A former Knoxville Police officer alleged that during the process of moving to the city, Noel and his wife rented a property owned by Sergeant Sam Henard. The former officer claims Noel got the property at a below-market value in exchange for a promotion for Henard.

According to the complaint, Henard was promoted to lieutenant.

The City of Knoxville hired an outside law firm from Kramer Rayson LLP to investigate the complaints which have been completed. According to the report, the outside counsel’s findings show the accusations were unfound.

“All allegations of misconduct, no matter the person’s rank, will be taken seriously and fully investigated,” said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. “I would like to thank the KPD officers who quickly identified the need for further investigation. I am also grateful that the outside investigator acted expeditiously and found no violations were committed.”

Kincannon reportedly signed off on the investigator’s report.