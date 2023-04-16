KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is currently investigating a “suspicious package” found in Knoxville.
On Sunday, Knoxville Police Department Explosive Ordinance Detail responded to the scene of the 500 block of W. Vine Avenue to investigate a possible suspicious package.
They are asking the public to avoid the area.
According to Google Maps, the street is near the Old City area.
- 📲 Download the WATE 6 news app to stay updated on the go
- 📩 Sign up for WATE email alerts for breaking news sent to your inbox
- 🚨 Find today’s top stories on WATE.com for Knoxville, TN and all of East Tennessee