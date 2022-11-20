KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A hit-and-run crash left one person dead Saturday night on Magnolia Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Knoxville police responded to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 8:20 p.m. after a man was reportedly hit by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified.

According to Erland, the car fled the scene, and the suspect has not been identified. Investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle could be a Hyundai Sedan with “visible front-end damage.”

The investigation is ongoing.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.