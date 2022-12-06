KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are at the scene of a Knoxville neighborhood after deputies say a man reportedly damaged the inside of a home Tuesday night, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

Patrol units responded to the 7800 block of Westland Drive around 9 p.m. after reports of a White naked man allegedly entering and destroying the inside of the home.

Glenn said the suspect was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being shot in the chest. He is currently in critical condition.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

According to Glenn, the investigation is still in the early stages and more information will become available soon.

Editor’s Note: The information will be updated after we received more information.