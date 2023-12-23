KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Krutch Park according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KPD shared that a man was shot in Krutch Park in downtown Knoxville for “undetermined reasons” around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday. They added that multiple people, possibly juveniles, were seen running from the scene.
The victim’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening according to KPD.
KPD added that “extensive efforts” are underway to locate the suspects.