KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Krutch Park according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD shared that a man was shot in Krutch Park in downtown Knoxville for “undetermined reasons” around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday. They added that multiple people, possibly juveniles, were seen running from the scene.

The victim’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening according to KPD.

KPD added that “extensive efforts” are underway to locate the suspects.