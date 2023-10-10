KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a victim of a shooting was found in a Wendy’s parking lot late Monday.

KPD officers responded to the Wendy’s on Chapman Highway around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, October 9. In the parking lot, officers found a 52-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to UT Medical Center. According to KPD, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police shared that someone was possibly seen running away from the scene on E. Martin Mill Pike. A suspect has not been identified.

The shooting remains under investigation.