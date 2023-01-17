Investigators are on the scene of a shooting in Bradshaw Garden Road in Knoxville on Jan. 17. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after police say an altercation occurred that led to shots being fired.

Knoxville Police Department investigators are on the scene with a victim of a shooting in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden Road. Investigators say that a physical altercation occurred and shots were fired.

Officers are now looking for a small dark-colored Sedan that may have been involved in the shooting.

