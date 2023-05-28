KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A person has been shot at a Knoxville apartment following an argument, according to the Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

On May 26, officers were in the area of Western Heights around 11:30 p.m. when they heard a gunshot, Erland said. They found the man on the 1300 block of Alliance Drive who had been injured.

Officers found that there may have been a possible argument between the victim and an unidentified suspect. The suspect allegedly shot the victim and ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

The Knoxville Police Department Homicide Unit Detectives are investigating the shooting.