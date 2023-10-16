KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation into the death of a 46-year-old motorcyclist is continuing after the Sept. 30 incident on Rutledge Pike.

A report released by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Monday has revealed additional details from the crash, including the identity of the deceased, Roger Gerald Grenier of Rutledge. Apart from the motorcycle operated by Grenier, three other vehicles were involved in the incident.

According to the report, on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3:20 a.m. deputies responded to a call regarding a fatal crash on Rutledge Pike near Circle Road. Upon arrival, a KCSO deputy spoke with one of the drivers and a witness, who told them that the driver of the first involved vehicle, a 2016 KIA Fort, was traveling east on Rutledge Pike when the motorcycle driven by Grenier “just came out of nowhere.”

The Kia hit the back of the motorcycle, causing the ejection of the motorcyclist. After impact, the driver of the Kia pulled over along with another vehicle. While both drivers were on the phone with Knox County E-911, they started walking toward the motorcyclist, Grenier, lying in the roadway to render aid.

As they were approaching Grenier, another vehicle that has yet to be identified traveling east on Rutledge Pike struck him. That vehicle continued driving east and did not stop.

“The investigation is ongoing and as of the time this report was submitted, it is not known whether Mr. Grenier was killed by the collision with vehicle 1 (the Kia) or with vehicle 3 (unidentified) that fled the scene,” the crash report states.